Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC Buys Plug Power Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Sells Newell Brands Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Plug Power Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, sells Newell Brands Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/measured+wealth+private+client+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,111,461 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 553,534 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 643,554 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 197,571 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP) - 341,886 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 201,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.35 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.969300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 117,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.726300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $243.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.702000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.136000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 135.16%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.422400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.