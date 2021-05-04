Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, Utilities Select Sector

New Purchases: MSOS, IVOL, CNK, AMLP, GOOG, DAL, LYV, BLOK, H, LULU, JWN, F, JBLU,

Investment company Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 66,899 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 415,433 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 41,948 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.73% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 31,900 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) - 51,466 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 47,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 47,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 55.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 41,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30279.63%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 16,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 9208.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 14,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 150357.14%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 10,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.98%. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 18,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25183.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72.