Bank of Marin Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Clarivate PLC, Starbucks Corp, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bank of Marin (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells Clarivate PLC, Starbucks Corp, Visa Inc, New York Times Co, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank of Marin. As of 2021Q1, Bank of Marin owns 125 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bank of Marin's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+marin/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bank of Marin
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,432 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 15,220 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,800 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 25,484 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 895 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.92%
New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.998900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3280.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 170.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bank of Marin added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bank of Marin added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $564.776500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bank of Marin added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $363.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bank of Marin. Also check out:

