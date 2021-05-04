Bank of Marin Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Clarivate PLC, Starbucks Corp, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: LULU, CCI, CVX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BNDX, VOO, EFA, NVDA, DIS, MLM, CRM, BLV, VXF, VWO, INTU, ADI, GOOGL, HALO, DHR, PYPL, MSFT, ADBE, AER, MCK, COST, BLL, MRK, MCD, LUV, HD, FISV, AAPL, QCOM, ZTS, ICF, BSX, ATVI, CTLT, APTV, PGR, SHW, IQV, GS, XLC, XLF, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: V, VNQ, AGG, IUSV, SCHD, PFF, PANW, VTI, SIVB, QQQ, GLDM, DUK, TIP, NEE, ARKG, KOMP, MMM, XLI, XLP, ANET, GGG, XLB,
- Sold Out: CLVT, SBUX, NYT, FB, VRTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bank of Marin
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,432 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 15,220 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,800 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 25,484 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 895 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.92%
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bank of Marin initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.998900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3280.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 170.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $564.776500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Bank of Marin added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $363.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Bank of Marin sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bank of Marin.
