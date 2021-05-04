Beaumont Capital Management, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Lo

New Purchases: FUTY, XLE, XLRE, AGG, EWT, AGZ, IEZ, SLYV, SPEM, GVI,

Investment company Beaumont Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beaumont Capital Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) - 162,587 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 47,711 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 37,630 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.98% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 54,176 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 160,155 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 160,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.726200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 152,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 128,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.523000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 8,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 13,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.62 and $119.39, with an estimated average price of $118.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 6,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.67%. The purchase prices were between $150.94 and $175.77, with an estimated average price of $161.22. The stock is now traded at around $156.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $154.24 and $166.7, with an estimated average price of $161.54.