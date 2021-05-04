SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Added Positions: IGF, BND, VGT, VNQ, VEA, BSV, IEFA, VO,

Investment company SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 94,823 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 520,347 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.49% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 186,339 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 92,243 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 142,399 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.582100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 60,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.99%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $364.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.98%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.