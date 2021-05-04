SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

- Added Positions: IGF, BND, VGT, VNQ, VEA, BSV, IEFA, VO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, VWO, BNDX, VTI, VOO, VTV, IWB, IWF, SPY, IWD, VUG, VIG, SCZ, VB, VONG,
- Sold Out: GLD, SCHO, SCHZ, VXUS, IVW, IVE, BIV, IWR, XLK, SCHR, CNYA, IWS, IAU, XLV, SCHH, VT, XLB, VBR, DSI, MCHI, XLI, IWP, IJT, VBK, VDE, VEU,
For the details of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/svb+wealth+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 94,823 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 520,347 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.49%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 186,339 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 92,243 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 142,399 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.582100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 60,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.99%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $364.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 853 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.98%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.
