Community Bank, N.A. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: RSP, ACWI, XHB, KBA, VTRS, XLI, TLT, IQLT, UBS, AFL, AIM, IEC, SCHZ, SCHD, PAA, PICK, PCY, RBBN, FRA, FLJP, CIBR, BIV, MSD, MP, CURI, CURI, RGLS, ATOS, GEVO,

RSP, ACWI, XHB, KBA, VTRS, XLI, TLT, IQLT, UBS, AFL, AIM, IEC, SCHZ, SCHD, PAA, PICK, PCY, RBBN, FRA, FLJP, CIBR, BIV, MSD, MP, CURI, CURI, RGLS, ATOS, GEVO, Added Positions: TIP, VCIT, IEFA, IEMG, SHY, USHY, SRLN, KWEB, KMB, GUNR, BAX, CVS, WMT, QCOM, VWO, BMY, PFF, GIS, VZ, DD, PPL, GD, ESGE, TFC, AMGN, AEP, GLD, SPY, ICLN, AMCR, PSX, MMM, QUAL, SCHA, SJNK, V, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLP, XLY, HD, ALB, AMZN, CVX, CMCSA, D, NEE, GILD, GOOGL, LMT, MRK, SRE, NVG, UNH, BKT, BSV, STZ, VBK, NAD, VGLT, VOE, VOO, CL, VYM, KMI, GOLD, BAC, XLF, DG, SO, SPYG, ESGD, SLV, SLQD, WM, NEA, MTB, GLDM, LQD, OHI, IWR, CRM, USB, IEF,

TIP, VCIT, IEFA, IEMG, SHY, USHY, SRLN, KWEB, KMB, GUNR, BAX, CVS, WMT, QCOM, VWO, BMY, PFF, GIS, VZ, DD, PPL, GD, ESGE, TFC, AMGN, AEP, GLD, SPY, ICLN, AMCR, PSX, MMM, QUAL, SCHA, SJNK, V, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLP, XLY, HD, ALB, AMZN, CVX, CMCSA, D, NEE, GILD, GOOGL, LMT, MRK, SRE, NVG, UNH, BKT, BSV, STZ, VBK, NAD, VGLT, VOE, VOO, CL, VYM, KMI, GOLD, BAC, XLF, DG, SO, SPYG, ESGD, SLV, SLQD, WM, NEA, MTB, GLDM, LQD, OHI, IWR, CRM, USB, IEF, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, IVV, XLU, IBB, IXJ, EEMV, IJR, IJH, VGT, IPAY, SYY, KO, VHT, EXC, DIS, IAU, XOM, MSFT, IGSB, DHS, BRK.B, C, CBU, KEY, NBTB, NVS, PG, WBA, ABBV, DOW, ACWX, BOTZ, IGIB, IWF, MDY, VB, VTI, VUG, ABT, MO, BHP, CAT, COP, GLW, LOW, NKE, NSC, OMC, SWK, TGT, INFU, OTIS, AGG, EEM, EFA, IWS, JPST, VEA, VPU, CB, ADBE, APD, ALL, AJG, ADP, BDX, BA, CVM, CHRW, COF, CI, COST, DRI, INFI, DMLP, DUK, EOG, EIX, LLY, ENB, HSY, MDT, MS, NFG, NOC, PPG, PBCT, PNW, LIN, PRU, RIO, RDS.A, SLB, TRV, SYK, TD, MA, CLSK, XYL, IQV, 1HB, TWTR, GOOG, KHC, JNCE, CTVA, CARR, DVY, HYG, IWP, QQQ, SPIB, SPSM, SUSB, VFH, VGK, VNQ, VXF, XBI,

USMV, EFAV, IVV, XLU, IBB, IXJ, EEMV, IJR, IJH, VGT, IPAY, SYY, KO, VHT, EXC, DIS, IAU, XOM, MSFT, IGSB, DHS, BRK.B, C, CBU, KEY, NBTB, NVS, PG, WBA, ABBV, DOW, ACWX, BOTZ, IGIB, IWF, MDY, VB, VTI, VUG, ABT, MO, BHP, CAT, COP, GLW, LOW, NKE, NSC, OMC, SWK, TGT, INFU, OTIS, AGG, EEM, EFA, IWS, JPST, VEA, VPU, CB, ADBE, APD, ALL, AJG, ADP, BDX, BA, CVM, CHRW, COF, CI, COST, DRI, INFI, DMLP, DUK, EOG, EIX, LLY, ENB, HSY, MDT, MS, NFG, NOC, PPG, PBCT, PNW, LIN, PRU, RIO, RDS.A, SLB, TRV, SYK, TD, MA, CLSK, XYL, IQV, 1HB, TWTR, GOOG, KHC, JNCE, CTVA, CARR, DVY, HYG, IWP, QQQ, SPIB, SPSM, SUSB, VFH, VGK, VNQ, VXF, XBI, Sold Out: WFC, VIA, SLF, GSK, MLR, BLV, IGD, BOE, ETY, BTZ, NIE, BGY, GRX, HTY, TSLA, SQ, BHF, GDV, GVI, IGLB, ISTB, IYR, KRE, SDY, VPL, DUC, XRAY, ORI, WPC, EVRG, WEC, ADX, CLM, CHN, INSI, FAM, JEQ, JOF, VKQ, MIN, PDT, NRK, WIA, BDGE, CII,

Dewitt, NY, based Investment company Community Bank, N.A. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q1, Community Bank, N.A. owns 453 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,765 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,903 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 547,237 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,929 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 135,860 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.120500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 62,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 931.92%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 68,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 863.72%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 83,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 225,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 588.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 56,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.71%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 72,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 544.56%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.726300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $48.96.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Miller Industries Inc.. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.9.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Insight Select Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.27 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $20.89.