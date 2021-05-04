Community Bank, N.A. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: RSP, ACWI, XHB, KBA, VTRS, XLI, TLT, IQLT, UBS, AFL, AIM, IEC, SCHZ, SCHD, PAA, PICK, PCY, RBBN, FRA, FLJP, CIBR, BIV, MSD, MP, CURI, CURI, RGLS, ATOS, GEVO,
- Added Positions: TIP, VCIT, IEFA, IEMG, SHY, USHY, SRLN, KWEB, KMB, GUNR, BAX, CVS, WMT, QCOM, VWO, BMY, PFF, GIS, VZ, DD, PPL, GD, ESGE, TFC, AMGN, AEP, GLD, SPY, ICLN, AMCR, PSX, MMM, QUAL, SCHA, SJNK, V, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLP, XLY, HD, ALB, AMZN, CVX, CMCSA, D, NEE, GILD, GOOGL, LMT, MRK, SRE, NVG, UNH, BKT, BSV, STZ, VBK, NAD, VGLT, VOE, VOO, CL, VYM, KMI, GOLD, BAC, XLF, DG, SO, SPYG, ESGD, SLV, SLQD, WM, NEA, MTB, GLDM, LQD, OHI, IWR, CRM, USB, IEF,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, IVV, XLU, IBB, IXJ, EEMV, IJR, IJH, VGT, IPAY, SYY, KO, VHT, EXC, DIS, IAU, XOM, MSFT, IGSB, DHS, BRK.B, C, CBU, KEY, NBTB, NVS, PG, WBA, ABBV, DOW, ACWX, BOTZ, IGIB, IWF, MDY, VB, VTI, VUG, ABT, MO, BHP, CAT, COP, GLW, LOW, NKE, NSC, OMC, SWK, TGT, INFU, OTIS, AGG, EEM, EFA, IWS, JPST, VEA, VPU, CB, ADBE, APD, ALL, AJG, ADP, BDX, BA, CVM, CHRW, COF, CI, COST, DRI, INFI, DMLP, DUK, EOG, EIX, LLY, ENB, HSY, MDT, MS, NFG, NOC, PPG, PBCT, PNW, LIN, PRU, RIO, RDS.A, SLB, TRV, SYK, TD, MA, CLSK, XYL, IQV, 1HB, TWTR, GOOG, KHC, JNCE, CTVA, CARR, DVY, HYG, IWP, QQQ, SPIB, SPSM, SUSB, VFH, VGK, VNQ, VXF, XBI,
- Sold Out: WFC, VIA, SLF, GSK, MLR, BLV, IGD, BOE, ETY, BTZ, NIE, BGY, GRX, HTY, TSLA, SQ, BHF, GDV, GVI, IGLB, ISTB, IYR, KRE, SDY, VPL, DUC, XRAY, ORI, WPC, EVRG, WEC, ADX, CLM, CHN, INSI, FAM, JEQ, JOF, VKQ, MIN, PDT, NRK, WIA, BDGE, CII,
These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank, N.A.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,765 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,903 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 547,237 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,929 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 135,860 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.120500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 62,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)
Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 931.92%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 68,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 863.72%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 83,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 225,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 588.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 56,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.71%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 72,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 544.56%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.726300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)
Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $48.96.Sold Out: Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)
Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Miller Industries Inc.. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.9.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.Sold Out: Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Insight Select Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.27 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $20.89.
