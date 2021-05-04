Folketrygdfondet Buys ABB, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, Nokia Oyj, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

Added Positions: ABB,

ABB, Reduced Positions: NVO, NOK, ERIC, EQNR, GMAB,

Oslo Norway, Q8, based Investment company Folketrygdfondet Current Portfolio ) buys ABB, sells Novo Nordisk A/S, Nokia Oyj, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Genmab A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Folketrygdfondet. As of 2021Q1, Folketrygdfondet owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) - 120,780,658 shares, 80.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 4,249,410 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.98% Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 6,061,820 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.87% Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 9,818,351 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) - 7,638,154 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio.

Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 186.61%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 907,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.