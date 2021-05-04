Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation

Added Positions: SPAB, STIP, VTI, VHT, VIG, BSV, SPIB, JNJ, BRK.B,

Investment company Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,267 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 106,792 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 150,475 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 210,535 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 120,425 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.75%

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 323,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.