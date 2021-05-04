Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation

- Added Positions: SPAB, STIP, VTI, VHT, VIG, BSV, SPIB, JNJ, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, USMV, SPY, MCO, IWF,
- Sold Out: SUB,
For the details of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wechter+feldman+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,267 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 106,792 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 150,475 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 210,535 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 120,425 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.75%
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 323,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying