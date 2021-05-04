West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Bank of America Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SSO, BAC, PM,
- Added Positions: RSP, VZ, HD, AMZN, JNJ, EXC, PYPL, NKE, MSFT, MO, DUK, WMT, PRU, AAPL, V, KR, PNC, GIS,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, QQQ, BDX, FB, PG, BMY, SPY, BRK.B, DHR, BBN, GOOG, LLY, ASRV, BKNG, AMGN, MCD, DIS, T, CLX, IVV, PEP, FNB, XOM, CSCO,
- Sold Out: TIP, CVS, LIN,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 233,200 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 573.60%
- ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 108,293 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,307 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,739 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.5%. The holding were 108,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 573.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.120500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.12%. The holding were 233,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $329.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.
