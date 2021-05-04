Logo
West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Bank of America Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Johnstown, PA, based Investment company West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Bank of America Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q1, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+chester+capital+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 233,200 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 573.60%
  2. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 108,293 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 112,344 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,307 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.12%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,739 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.5%. The holding were 108,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 573.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.120500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.12%. The holding were 233,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $329.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEST CHESTER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. Also check out:

