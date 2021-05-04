Brown Trout Management, LLC Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, TCF Financial Corp, Cardtronics PLC, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: GWPH, CATM, CIT, EGOV, FPRX, IPHI, MGLN, PRAH, GNMK, MIK, PTVCB, TLRY, TLRY, WSFS, SVBI, PAND, RNET, PMBC, PS, GLUU, ATH, STAY, FFG, BL1A, PFBI, PNM,

Investment company Brown Trout Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, TCF Financial Corp, Cardtronics PLC, CIT Group Inc, NIC Inc, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, SEACOR Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Trout Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brown Trout Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 86,069 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 313,686 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1316.32% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 350,000 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. RealPage Inc (RP) - 157,000 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 366,874 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.65%

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 86,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Cardtronics PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 325,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 226,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 332,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 295,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 56,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 1316.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 313,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC added to a holding in Navistar International Corp by 82.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 214,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC added to a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc by 355.99%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 101,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Brown Trout Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.