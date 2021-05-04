Logo
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Southern Co, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Southern Co, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Aramark during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv. As of 2021Q1, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv owns 67 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+forge+investment+consultants+inc+adv/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,846 shares, 24.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 211,454 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.31%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 118,902 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 88,665 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,941 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.86%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.511900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Duluth Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $232.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $414.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 87,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 211,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 34,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 88,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.210500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 68,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 69,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Sold Out: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV. Also check out:

1. VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV keeps buying
