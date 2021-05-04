Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Southern Co, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

- New Purchases: SLYG, ITOT, DLTH, DIS, IWB, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, IJH, IJR, SCHM, SCHX, SCHF, AAPL, SCHZ, VTV, IWF, SCHD, IEMG, JNJ, SCHV, SCHG, IWR, IXUS, VGT, SCHE, IUSV, VO, NEM, EFAV, SCHA, MSFT, GM, BOND, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, SCHB, VNLA, HDV, ARMK, VIG, BSV, IJJ, AMZN, VUG, RSP, VB, BRK.B, VOD, C, MGA, LBTYK,
- Sold Out: SO, FLOW, CVX,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,846 shares, 24.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 211,454 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.31%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 118,902 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 88,665 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,941 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.86%
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.511900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Duluth Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $232.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $414.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 87,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 211,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 34,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 88,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.210500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 68,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 69,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.Sold Out: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.
