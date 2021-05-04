Logo
Mrj Capital Inc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Walmart Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, MGM Resorts International, International Paper Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Mrj Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Walmart Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, MGM Resorts International, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mrj Capital Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MRJ CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mrj+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MRJ CAPITAL INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,102 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,382 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,772 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  4. Deere & Co (DE) - 17,150 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  5. Ball Corp (BLL) - 71,324 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3280.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 509.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 65.05%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.



