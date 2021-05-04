Mrj Capital Inc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Walmart Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, MGM Resorts International, International Paper Co

New Purchases: WD5A, AMZN,

WD5A, AMZN, Added Positions: DD, WMT, DEO, BLL, STZ, DOW, CVS, LYB, CARR, OTIS,

DD, WMT, DEO, BLL, STZ, DOW, CVS, LYB, CARR, OTIS, Reduced Positions: RTX, MGM, IP, DE, PYPL, PKG, EBAY, EMN, MS, LOW, LAZ, PFE, TXT, ALSN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Mrj Capital Inc Current Portfolio ) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Walmart Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, MGM Resorts International, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mrj Capital Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,102 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,382 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,772 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Deere & Co (DE) - 17,150 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Ball Corp (BLL) - 71,324 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3280.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 509.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 65.05%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.