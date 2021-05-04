Logo
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Madden Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madden Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Madden Advisory Services, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madden+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 233,621 shares, 18.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 31,283 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,053 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30%
  4. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 23,579 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 65,764 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $346.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 23,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $116.24, with an estimated average price of $113.5. The stock is now traded at around $112.494800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 60,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.116000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $414.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.. Also check out:

