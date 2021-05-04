Aew Capital Management L P Buys Agree Realty Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Ventas Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

- New Purchases: ADC, KRC, MAC, VER, PGRE,
- Added Positions: VTR, QTS, BXP, SBAC, VICI, HTA, INVH, EQR,
- Reduced Positions: PEAK, ARE, DLR, WELL, AMH, SRC, PLD, SUI, COLD, EQIX, FRT, LSI, HST, UDR, BRX, ESS, ELS, EGP, AKR, TRNO, AVB, DRH, DOC, IRT,
- Sold Out: 50AA, CUZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,145,912 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 2,835,991 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 561,416 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 4,423,417 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
- Ventas Inc (VTR) - 2,182,700 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.56%
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $69.43, with an estimated average price of $65.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 941,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 655,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,536,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 282,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Paramount Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 297,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,182,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 711,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 151,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,262,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.
