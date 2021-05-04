Logo
Aew Capital Management L P Buys Agree Realty Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Ventas Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Aew Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys Agree Realty Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Ventas Inc, Macerich Co, VEREIT Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aew Capital Management L P. As of 2021Q1, Aew Capital Management L P owns 44 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aew+capital+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,145,912 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  2. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 2,835,991 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  3. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 561,416 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  4. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 4,423,417 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
  5. Ventas Inc (VTR) - 2,182,700 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.56%
New Purchase: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $69.43, with an estimated average price of $65.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 941,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 655,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,536,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 282,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Paramount Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 297,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,182,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 711,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 151,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,262,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.



