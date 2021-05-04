Elite Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: DASH, ZTO, BIDU, BLK, NYT, EDU, LYFT,
- Added Positions: QCLN, AAPL, CRM, GOOGL, SPGI, MA, QQQ, ADSK, BABA, ASML, NEM, BA, OKTA, SGEN, INTC, V, FB, ISRG, NEE, FSLY, PYPL, NVDA, SQ, TSLA, DOCU, PDD, BOTZ, LIT, SHOP, PM, ARKG, HYB,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, AMZN, SPY, NOW, AMGN, CVX, RTX, GOOG, FVRR,
- Sold Out: PCG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Elite Wealth Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,892 shares, 75.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,352 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,489 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,285 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,466 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $201.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 510.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 120,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $395.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $373.364800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $276.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.
