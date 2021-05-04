Elite Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Amgen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Elite Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elite Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Mastercard Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Amgen Inc, Chevron Corp, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elite Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Elite Wealth Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elite Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elite+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elite Wealth Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,892 shares, 75.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,352 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,489 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,285 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,466 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $201.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 510.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 120,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $395.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $373.364800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $276.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elite Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Elite Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elite Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elite Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elite Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider