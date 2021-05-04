Logo
Grab the Rally Towel! Pittsburgh Custodian Crowned 2021 Cintas Custodian of the Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



And the winner of the 2021 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is Mr. Heiry! With over 70,000 votes, Cintas+Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) crowned Mike Heiry of North Allegheny Intermediate High School the 2021 Cintas Custodian of the Year. Nearly 800 students congratulated Mr. Heiry with a surprise hybrid ceremony held virtually and in the schools auditorium. He was celebrated with the marching bands drumline and posters created by the student government organization.



Whether its being a role model or providing a safe and healthy environment for students, this contest celebrates the important - and often overlooked - role custodians play in schools, said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager at Cintas. Its clear that Mike is a beloved member of the North Allegheny Intermediate community, and we are thrilled to honor Mike as this years 2021 Cintas Custodian of the Year.



Mr. Heiry consistently goes out of his way to create a clean and safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff. His upbeat energy and kindness have left a positive impact on North Allegheny Intermediate students and staff, which earned him 20% of the contests total votes cast for the 10 national finalists.



This is an incredible achievement for Mr. Heiry, and we are honored to recognize him as the nations top custodian, said Marta Aebischer, Vice President of Marketing, Rubbermaid Commercial Products. Year after year, were completely blown away by the hard work and dedication these men and women put in every day especially this past year, playing a pivot role on the front line of the pandemic.



Mr. Heiry will receive a $10,000 cash prize from Cintas, and his school will receive $5,000 in products and services from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, along with a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000. Mr. Heiry will also receive enrollment in the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course that teaches cleaning professionals to prepare for, respond to and recover from biorisks in all types of facilities, from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA.



Each of the remaining nine finalists will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and free tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500.



Custodians are pivotal in providing a clean and healthy environment for students and staff across the country, said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. ISSA is committed to providing the industry outstanding training and certification programs that make cleaning easier, more efficient and more effective, and we are pleased to offer training to the top school custodians in the U.S.



For more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.custodianoftheyear.com%2F



EDITORS NOTE: To access photos and footage from todays award presentation at North Allegheny Intermediate High School, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dropbox.com%2Fsh%2Fzqm0foeoyfa0c18%2FAAC4QSKV2oNgaFdkrHi0DI31a%3Fdl%3D0



About Cintas:



Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean ProgramTM a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poors 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.



About Rubbermaid Commercial Products:



Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom and safety products. RCP is part of Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com.



About ISSA



With more than 10,500 membersincluding distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service membersISSA is the worlds leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006113/en/

