Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Dave Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable will participate virtually in the 8th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit.









A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.









About Comcast Corporation









Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.





