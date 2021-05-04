Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Merit Medical Systems, Ebix, Inc., and Zoom on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Merit Medical Systems, Ebix, Inc., and Zoom on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI), Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX), and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. following news that the Shareholder Class Action against Merit Medical has survived the motions to dismiss in the pending securities class action and may face damages.

According to the securities class action complaint, during the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information concerning Merits business and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (b) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (c) in light of the foregoing, the Companys reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis. As a result of defendants material misrepresentations and omissions, Merit stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $62 per share. On March 29, 2021, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter denied defendants motions to dismiss plaintiffs claims, finding that plaintiffs had plausibly alleged securities fraud claims.

For more information on our investigation into Merit Medical go to: https://bespc.com/cases/mmsi

Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Ebix, Inc.. following a class action complaint that was filed against Ebix on February 22, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebixs gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in Companys internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Companys independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebixs outside legal counsel; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on our investigation into Ebix go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ebix

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Zoom on April 7, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Companys business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zooms assertions, the Companys video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zooms communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Companys video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Companys public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Zoom go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZM

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

ti?nf=ODIyOTM2OSM0MTY0NzA3IzIxMDAzOTg=
6dca7228-5210-4200-8958-0dbd8c4f7cea
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)