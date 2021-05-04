Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Horizon or the Company) announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.



As a community bank, Horizon puts people first in all that we do. Our inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility report reflects on the progress weve made thus far and, more importantly, on the ways that were actively working to foster diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our company and within the Indiana and Michigan communities we serve, Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. We know that there is more work to do and we look forward to being a leader in the community banking space in terms of our commitment to and transparency around these important issues.

Horizons Corporate Social Responsibility Report examines its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as its in-market community lending, charitable giving, work environment and corporate governance. The report also includes additional accounting metric disclosures based on the Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards recommended standards for commercial banks and mortgage finance. Some of the highlights from the 2020 report include:



Minorities made up approximately 14% of Horizons workforce at December 31, 2020 and 26% of all new hires during 2020 self-identified as minorities, an increase from prior years

Women made up 76% of Horizons workforce at year-end and 30% of the Boards independent directors

$86.7 million in loans outstanding to programs promoting small business and community development at year-end

Dedicated mortgage loan officers focused on serving low to moderate income neighborhoods

Financed $13.5 million in renewable energy projects in 2020

Opened first all bilingual branch in 2019 and plan for a second all bilingual branch in 2021

Nearly $820,000 donated to more than 200 nonprofit organizations throughout Indiana and Michigan during 2020 and more than $3.0 million donated over the last five years



At Horizon, a purpose-driven and inclusive culture that values and fosters diversity is central to who we are as a company, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Kathi Tilling said. We are so proud of our team of Advisors and the commitment and dedication they displayed in 2020 to be there for their customers, their communities and one another.

Horizon Bank provides personal banking, business banking and wealth management services throughout diverse Midwestern markets. In April 2021, the Company announced the opening of its newest branch, located in Gary, Indiana.

Horizons 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is available online here.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bank, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bank may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Contact: Amy Phares

Public Relations Manager

Phone: (219) 874-9208

Fax: (219) 873-2628

Additional Contact:

Lewis Scott

Vice President, Senior Community Development Officer

Phone: (219) 877-0451

