Mogo Schedules Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call





Mogo Inc. ( TSX:MOGO, Financial) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (Mogo or the Company), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogos Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results prior to market open on May 13.









CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:









DATE:











Thursday, May 13, 2021











TIME:











3:00 p.m. (ET)











DIAL-IN NUMBER:











(833) 968-2206 or (778) 560-2782 (International)











REPLAY:











(800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) May 20, 2021











Playback code: 6855516











LIVE WEBCAST:











http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mogo.ca%2F













About Mogo









Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogos wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).





