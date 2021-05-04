Logo
River Oaks Treatment Center Now a Designated Provider for Impaired Professionals Struggling with Addiction

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

RIVERVIEW, Fla., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services, has received the distinction from the Professionals Resource Network as a designated provider for impaired professionals throughout the state of Florida.

Addiction is an indiscriminate disease that can affect anyone regardless of profession. Studies indicate that 10-15% of doctors will go through substance use in their career with alcohol being the most commonly abused substance. Additionally, according to research, more than 36% of attorneys struggle with alcohol use, and the construction industry has been particularly affected by the opioid epidemic. With the added circumstance of a global pandemic, these figures may actually be higher.

For more information on the program, visit https://riveroakstreatment.com/addiction-recovery-tampa/impaired-professionals/.

The Professionals Resource Network administers the states designated Impaired Practitioners Program. All professional licensing boards included in the Florida Department of health, such as the Florida Board of Medicine, utilize the treatment services of facilities selected by the PRN to treat nurses, doctors, lawyers, pharmacists and other licensed professionals who may be struggling with a substance used disorder, among other ailments.

Fortunately, programs for professionals have proven to be successful with nearly 75% licensed and employed after five years.

Travis Pantiel, a masters-level certified addiction professional, licensed mental health counselor, national board-certified counselor and certified clinical trauma professional, has been named the Professional Program Coordinator and will work with River Oaks esteemed medical team and oversee the programs implementation. Pantiel has previous experience with a variety of professional populations and is specialized in providing them with effective and evidence-based treatment.

Admitting a struggle with substance use disorder is a monumental task for anyone, but for those with careers that have distinct occupational demands and responsibilities, confronting that truth in any manner can instill a great deal of fear, said Pantiel. When the impaired professional ultimately seeks treatment, the goal is to have them re-enter their respective profession, and that goal is accomplished by addressing their specific needs personally and professionally.

About River Oaks Treatment Center
River Oaks Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at www.RiverOaksTreatment.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/178371e7-bebc-46c8-900e-7c69a6b4c85f

ContactMaz RodriguezPublic Relations ManagerOffice: 615-727-8392Cell: [email protected]
