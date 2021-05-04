Root Insurance Proud to Unveil No. 23 Toyota Camry Throwback Paint Scheme Honoring Wendell Scott





The No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota Camry will+honor+the+legacy+of+Wendell+Scott this Sunday, May 9, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with Bubba Wallace in the drivers seat. The cars throwback design pays homage to Scotts iconic Scott Blue 34 paint scheme (a dark powder-blue) with white numerals from his historic 1963 victory at Jacksonvilles Speedway Park. The cars look was unveiled today on 23XI Racings social channels as seen here.









The legacy of Wendell Scott is one of the most important happenings in civil rights and sports history, says Warrick Scott, CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation and grandson of Wendell Scott. We appreciate Root Insurance, Bubba Wallace, and 23XI Racing for acknowledging Wendell Scotts legacy with the "Scott Blue 34" throwback scheme. My grandfather built the ultimate bridge for diversity in NASCAR. His struggles led to his greatness, and in doing so he has left a lasting impression of ingenuity, perseverance, and love that continues to manifest through the work of the Wendell Scott Foundation.









Bold change happens because of the courage and determination of those who came first. Wendell Scott was the first African-American team owner and driver to compete full-time in the NASCAR Grand National Series, and the only African-American driver to win a race in what is now the NASCAR Cup Series.









Progress started here is emblazoned across the No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota Camry in honor of Scotts legacy as a trailblazer who fought for progress that continues today. Scott was known for his skill as both driver and mechanic, and the No. 23 Toyota Camry paint scheme includes the script Mechanic: Me as a nod to the same line found on Scotts racing car. Credited for his tireless toughness and tenacity, Scott was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class in 2015 where his son Franklin spoke at the induction ceremony.









Scotts legacy lives on today through the Wendell Scott Foundation, which provides STEM-focused mentoring, job skill training, educational opportunities and supportive services to at-risk, under-served students. In support of the Wendell Scott Foundations mission and their incredible work, Root Insurance and Bubba Wallaces Live To Be Different Foundation have made matching $10,000 donations. Learn more by visiting wendellscott.org.









To honor Wendell Scott this weekend at Darlington and celebrate his legacy is such an honor, said Wallace. He may have been the first, but we are all working every day to provide opportunities to others and to make sure we continue his legacy both on and off the track. I was able to drive a Wendell Scott throwback scheme in 2014 when it was announced he was being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and we were able to get him back to victory lane with us that day. Since then, Ive grown so much and understand even more today what it means to honor those that have come before us and to use my voice and platform for good. Im excited to not only be driving the throwback scheme this weekend, but to also make a donation to the Wendell Scott Foundation to help continue empowering the next generation. Thanks to Root Insurance for being a part of the change, pushing the boundaries, and allowing us to honor Wendell (Scott) this weekend at Darlington.









The 2021 Official Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway celebrates NASCARs past, present, and future. Sundays race is the second of three this season when the No. 23 Camry, driven by Wallace, will carry the Root Insurance livery as a primary sponsor. To learn more about Roots partnership with Wallace, visit joinroot.com%2Fprogress. For more on 23XI Racing, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.23xiracing.com%2F.









About Wendell Scott:









Wendell Oliver Scott (August 29, 1921December 23, 1990) was an American stock car racing driver from Danville, Virginia. He is the only African-American driver to win a race in what is now the NASCAR Cup Series. In 1973, Scott was injured seriously in a wreck that forced him to retire. After retiring, Scott worked full-time in the auto repair shop hed opened around 1950. The money he made from racing and the repair shop helped him send all six of his children to college.









Scotts commitment to racing and the adversity he faced so winningly have earned him spots in national and international halls of fame. The only hall of fame induction that Scott received while alive was to the Black Athletes Hall of Fame. In 2015, Wendell was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Wendell Scotts legacy of integrity and determination endures today within NASCAR and beyond with the Wendell Scott Foundation.









About Bubba Wallace:









Darrell Bubba Wallace Jr. is NASCARs only African-American driver and has played a critical role in NASCAR's push for inclusion and equality, including its ban of the Confederate flag at race events. In 2018, Wallace became the first full-time African-American NASCAR Cup Series driver in over four decades, starting his rookie season with a runner-up finish at the Daytona 500. He went on to finish second in the Rookie of the Year standings.









The 27-year-old has six total career Camping World Truck Series wins, and Wallace became the first African-American driver in nearly 50 years to win a NASCAR national series race when he went to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway in 2013 (Wendell Scott won a NASCAR Grand National race in 1964).









About 23XI Racing









23XI Racingpronounced twenty-three elevenwas founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020.









Rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is the single-car teams driver. 23XI Racings No. 23 Toyota Camry made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway.









About Root









Root+Insurance is the nations first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on driving behaviors, not demographics. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app.









Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006169/en/