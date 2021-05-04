Arvinas Signs Lease for New Space Within Downtown Crossing Development in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. ( ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will be leasing three of the 10 floors at 101 College Street in New Haven, Conn. Winstanley Enterprises, LLC., is the developer on this multi-tenant project.



The 101 College Street building is part of the Downtown Crossing revitalization project near the Yale School of Medicine and Yale-New Haven Hospital. Construction of 101 College is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2021, and the Arvinas space is estimated to be complete and open for occupancy in 2024. Arvinas will occupy approximately 160,000-square-feet of lab and office accommodations. Arvinas will remain at its current location in Science Park until 101 College is available for occupancy.

Arvinas has experienced significant growth over the last several years as we have led the development of a completely new treatment approach for cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases, said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. As a company incubated out of Yale, our commitment to New Haven is strong. Were proud to continue to be a part of this rapidly growing biopharmaceutical hub and contribute to the continued development of the downtown area.

The City of New Haven is thrilled that Arvinas has selected 101 College Street for their future headquarters location. This is an exciting milestone for Arvinas, New Haven, and Connecticut, said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. New Haven has a lot to offer, and we look forward to continuing the progress of the Downtown Crossing project.

Arvinas decision to join 101 College Street is clear reinforcement of Connecticuts commitment to the bioscience sector, said Governor Ned Lamont. This is another critical step in realizing New Haven and Connecticuts shared vision for the Downtown Crossing project an important revitalization effort and economic investment.

Construction of 101 College in the Downtown Crossing section of New Haven is an important step in the revitalization of the City's downtown neighborhoods. When complete, Downtown Crossing will create a connected, walkable community in New Havens life sciences district, ease traffic, and bolster Connecticuts economy. Notably, the project will help connect Yales medical and central campuses with world-class life science companies and hundreds of skilled employees. Downtown Crossing is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportations TIGER II grant, the City of New Haven, and the State of Connecticut.

