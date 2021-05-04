J.D. Power Ranks Northwest Bank Highest Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in Pennsylvania

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

J.D. Power Ranks Northwest Bank Highest Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in Pennsylvania

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WARREN, Pa., May 4, 2021

WARREN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank (NASDAQ: NWBI) ranks highest in customer satisfaction in Pennsylvania, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

Northwest Bank named Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power.

The study analyzes the overall satisfaction customers have with their retail banking experience based on channel activities, account information, fees, problem resolution and product offerings.

Northwest received the highest satisfaction score in Pennsylvania, scoring 14 points higher than the region average. This is the seventh time in eleven years Northwest has received a recognition by J.D. Power (award wins were in the Mid-Atlantic Region in 2010-2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and Pennsylvania in 2021).

"Receiving our seventh award from J.D. Power as highest ranked in our region is an incredible honor," said Ron Seiffert, Northwest Bank president and CEO. "Increasingly, customers are expecting more from their financial services providers, both in terms of the digital experience and personalized guidance. We are delighted that, even through this challenging COVID-19 environment, our dedicated employees on the front lines and behind-the-scenes have been recognized for continuing to put the needs of our customers and communities first."

"It is our goal to continue to exceed expectations in these areas and build our brand as leaders in customer experience. This award again demonstrates we are on the right path."

To read the announcement from J.D. Power, please visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2021-us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study.

About Northwest Bank
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). You can find more information about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank at www.northwest.com.

About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Disclaimer: Northwest Bank received the highest numerical score among retail banks in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2021 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, based on 6,067 responses from 21 banks, measuring opinions of consumers with their primary banking provider, surveyed April 2020-February 2021. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com/awards

Northwest Bank (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bank)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jd-power-ranks-northwest-bank-highest-retail-banking-customer-satisfaction-in-pennsylvania-301283668.html

SOURCE Northwest Bank

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)