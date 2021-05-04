Northern Technologies International Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Northern Technologies International (NAS:NTIC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.22 per share and the market cap of $138.6 million, Northern Technologies International stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Northern Technologies International is shown in the chart below.

Because Northern Technologies International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 6.6% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Northern Technologies International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 21.28, which is better than 83% of the companies in Chemicals industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Northern Technologies International at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Northern Technologies International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Northern Technologies International over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Northern Technologies International has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $45.3 million and loss of $0.04 a share. Its operating margin is -16.25%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Northern Technologies International is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Northern Technologies International over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Northern Technologies International is 6.6%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -20%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Northern Technologies International's ROIC is -1.65 while its WACC came in at 8.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Northern Technologies International is shown below:

In short, the stock of Northern Technologies International (NAS:NTIC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Northern Technologies International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

