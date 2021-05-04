Cigna Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Cigna (NYSE:CI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $257.645 per share and the market cap of $89.5 billion, Cigna stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Cigna is shown in the chart below.

Because Cigna is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 38.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.78% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Cigna has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Cigna's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Cigna over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Cigna has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $160.6 billion and earnings of $22.96 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Cigna at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cigna over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Cigna is 38.7%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 33.6%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Cigna's ROIC is 7.52 while its WACC came in at 5.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cigna is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Cigna (NYSE:CI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 87% of the companies in Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about Cigna stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.