DigiMax Makes Strategic Investment in Technology Disruptor, Kirobo, to Help Solve Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Transaction Risks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DigiMax Makes Strategic Investment in Technology Disruptor, Kirobo, to Help Solve Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Transaction Risks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Crypto Pioneer Brock Pierce Joins DigiMax & Kirobo Advisory Boards

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 4, 2021

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (CSE:DIGI), (OTC: DBKSF) --DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. ("DigiMax") announces a $5 million USD strategic investment in Kirobo. The investment will help launch Kirobo's DeFi security products, and allow DigiMax to integrate these solutions into its own products.

Kirobo, an Israeli based blockchain technology company, has developed solutions to some of the biggest problems in crypto by giving users new capabilities, such as: (1) ability to cancel a transfer if sent to a wrong address; and (2) transactions can be password protected prior to sending to ensure only the intended user can be the recipient.

In addition, Brock Pierce has joined the DigiMax and Kirobo Advisory Boards to help guide the global launch of Kirobo's products. Pierce is the Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and co-founder of EOS, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin (the first-ever ICO). In 2017, Pierce co-founded Block.one, which developed the EOS.IO software and sold over $4 billion USD in tokens in the EOS crowdsale, making it the largest ICO in history.

Brock Pierce said, "I am excited to join the advisory boards of both DigiMax and Kirobo, and looking forward to helping Kirobo introduce its uniquely disruptive technology to the market."

Chris Carl, DigiMax CEO said: "We are proud to announce our strategic investment in Kirobo, a company set to fundamentally change the DeFi landscape with its security-centric solutions. We are also excited to invite Mr. Pierce onto our Advisory Board."

Asaf Naim, Kirobo CEO said: "Today's announcement represents a firm seal of approval in Kirobo's superior service offering. The DigiMax investment will help expedite the launch of new solutions designed to help DeFi users to navigate transactions with far greater confidence."

An official IBM Watson partner, DigiMax has extensive experience in Machine Learning, , AI, and Cryptocurrency technology, developing solutions including the Projected Personality Interpreter (PPI) and SAAS platform CryptoDivine.

Kirobo provides crypto users and companies with state-of-the-art tools to gain better control of their funds, making blockchain as simple and secure as online banking. With Israel Innovation Authority support, Kirobo has created logic layers over the Bitcoin and ethereum network, and is rolling out advanced services and solutions.

Visit www.digimax-global.com and Kirobo.io

Source:
Martti Kangas, Investor Communications - 647-521-9261 - [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimax-makes-strategic-investment-in-technology-disruptor-kirobo-to-help-solve-decentralized-finance-defi-transaction-risks-301283703.html

SOURCE DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)