First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

Market Overview

Fueled by growing optimism that the post-Covid economic recovery will be strong and that monetary policy will continue to be accommodative around the world, the "reflation" trade persisted and equity markets generally pushed higher. Recent equity market performance has in many ways been a mirror image of the dynamics that dominated in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 selloff in 2020, as market leader-ship continued to migrate from technology shares and other growth names to the more economically sensitive sectors of the traditional economy that had been beaten down during the pandemic, like energy, financials and materials.1 We've also witnessed a broadening in the equity market recovery to include other developed and emerging markets alongside the US. The MSCI World Index gained 4.9%, with the MSCI World Index Value (up 9.6%) outperforming the MSCI World Index Growth (up 0.24%) by the widest margin in decades.2

While duration was a strong tailwind for fixed income perfor-mance during much of 2020, market dynamics during the first quarter punished interest-rate sensitive securities. The yield of the 10-year US Treasury backed up more than 80 basis points to 1.7% a relatively modest gain in absolute terms but a sizable percentage increasewhile US inflation expectations reached 2.20%, the highest level since March 2013.3 Investment grade bondsas represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggre-gate Bond Index delivered their worst quarterly return since 1981 (-3.4%), and government securities with maturities of 10 years or more lost in excess of 13%. High yield bonds, with their higher coupons and shorter maturities, and leveraged loans, with floating rates that insulate them from changing interest rates, were among the only bright spots in the fixed income world, returning 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.4

Stocks in a Rebounding Economy

A relatively smooth vaccine rollout in the US buoyed hopes that a reversal of lockdowns and a normalization of social mobility was near, which, combined with a $1.9 trillion package of fiscal support, could unleash a wave of pent-up demand among American consumers, who had been limited in their discre-tionary spending outlets for more than a year. We believe the US economy is headed for rapid growth in 2021, and the faster-than-expected rebound from the recession makes it likely the country will avoid the permanent loss of output that had been widely feared.

But while there are signs that we are in a cyclical recovery sweet spotordinarily a reliable source of years-long positive trend for equitiesa number of near-term considerations give us pause.

The rate of money creation is likely to trend lower as we cycle through the effects of the initial quantitative easing measures and authorities turn their attention to the bloated debt burdens that have resulted. Talk of higher corporate tax rates in the US may weigh on investor sentiment and, if they are enacted, on profit margins, too, while the regulatory architecture across multiple jurisdictions appears poised to become less business friendly.

Furthermore, the uncertain trajectories of interest rates and inflation have cast a pall on the intermediate-term outlook, and the future direction of these factors has become a topic of spirited debate within the investment industry. Those skeptical of a meaningful shift higher point to inflation expectations firmly anchored by the Fed, the deflationary impact of technology, the latent need for fiscal tightening in the face of a massive global debt overhang, and the downtrend in the velocity of money over the last decade as reasons to believe pricing pressures will remain in check. The other side of the argument cites the monetary supply shock from Covid-response policy, a decline in sources of cheap labor globally, the seeming lack of political will for fiscal restraint and the massive fiscal budget deficit as evidence infla - tion may be biased higher. Given that 2021's fiscal deficit as a percent of GDP is expected to be the second highest since World War II (exceeded only by the shortfall in 2020),5 the current negative output gap could quickly turn positive and lead to pricing pressures.

Fixed Income Risks Rise and Yields Fall

In the fixed income realm, both secondary market performance and primary market issuance continued to be driven by inves-tors' powerful appetite for yield and increased optimism about economic recovery; non-US investors, meanwhile, have been further encouraged by the much lower dollar-hedging costs that have resulted from the Fed's near- zero policy rates. Lower-quality bonds outperformed higher-rated issues; the total return for CCC bonds was 3.6% in the first quarter versus -5.4% for AA bonds.6

The purpose of many new issues in the first quarter was refi-nancing, which is generally considered a good use of proceeds. Following the disruptions of Covid, however, the market has quickly returned to its issuer-permissive ways; in fact, some recent high-yield deals contain covenants restricting inves-tors' voting rights, a new level of deference to issuers and other players. Despite the degradation of covenant structures, the overall credit quality of the market increased.

Greater market access has enabled issuers to extend maturities and enhance the optionality of their balance sheets, which has greatly reduced the number of distressed credits. While these benign conditions for issuers may seem to presage a lower level of future defaults, we think they are generally less favorable for investors. Duration risk flared in the rising-rate environment, hurting long- dated issues. Credit fundamentals are worrisome. Though debt issuance over the past year has buffered many issuers' balance sheets, it also has pushed gross leverage further into record territory. Despite the rise in risk, bond yields have been shrinking. The spread between investment grade bonds rated BBB and high yield bonds rated BB narrowed to just 37 basis points at the end of the first quarter after averaging 106 basis points over the 20 years prior.7 The option-adjusted spread for the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Credit Index fell to 0.86% in the first quarter8a level that in our view may not offer investors adequate compensation for the risk of default.

Continued Prudence in the Face of an Uncertain Path Forward

While we may appear to still be in the early stages of a recovery from Covid, massive monetary and fiscal stimulus over the past year may have brought gains forward, which would imply a tougher road ahead. That said, the dispersion of potential outcomes moving ahead is significant, and we do not seek to bet the farm on any one state of the world playing out.

With stock multiples high and bond yields low, however, we think it would be prudent to assume far more modest returns going forward. We also think it would be prudent to assume that actively generating alpha in such an environment will be more important than merely capturing beta. While many invest-ment managers approach alpha as a byproduct of the near-term undermining of expectations, First Eagle seeks alpha that unfolds over longer time horizons by targeting businesses with advan-taged positions and disciplined managements, and investing in these companies only when we can do so at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.

With spreads at the tighter end of their range across the fixed income spectrum and leverage elevated, we need to be thoughtful and deliberate in allocating capital. We are reminded of Ben Franklin's adage: "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." We want to be paid for the duration risk and credit risk we take, and we want to avoid the risks for which we are not compensated. We continue to be biased toward higher attach-ment points and higher ratings, but we are also attracted to what we consider better deal structuresmore collateral, tighter cove-nants. We are also looking for opportunities. With the market still pricing in extraordinarily high expectations for the economy, there may emerge opportunities where additional risk takingin terms of both duration and creditis adequately compensated.

We continue to believe it is prudent to try to prevent perma-nent impairment of capital by means of a potential hedge. Gold and gold-related securities continue to be an important source of ballast in our portfolios, as well as a source of deferred purchasing power in the face of ongoing debasement of fiat currencies. Gold has a 50-plus year track record of outper-forming the dollar, as growth in the money supply has outpaced that of gold by many multiples since the decline of the Bretton Woods system in the early 1970s.9 While the price of gold has declined steadily since peaking in early Augustno surprise given the accompanying increase in real interest rates over this periodwe believe it remains the best potential hedge for this portfolio against a range of adverse market and economic outcomes in an uncertain world.

Portfolio Review

Global Income Builder Fund A Shares (without sales charge*) posted a return of 3.13% in first quarter 2021, outperforming the composite index in the period. As of March 31, 2021, the Fund's equity allocation was 65.44%43.14% international stocks and 22.30% US stocks. The Fund's 20.17% bond allocation included 9.67% in investment grade issues.

Leading contributors in the First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund equity holdings this quarter included Exxon Mobil Corporation, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, and Compaa Cerveceras Unidas S.A. Leading fixed income contributors included Citgo Petroleum Corp. 6.25%, due 8/15/2022, Osum Production Corp. first lien term loan, due 7/31/2022, and United Airlines, Inc. 5.875%, due 4/15/2029.

Recovering oil prices on improvements in demand for crude and other distillates helped fuel strong performance across the energy complex, including shares of Exxon Mobil ( XOM, Financial). The company's financial results have improved markedly from the Covid-related demand shocks in 2020, helping ease concerns about the sustainability of Exxon's dividend, which is among the largest in the S&P 500 Index. In addition, Exxon has reiterated its commit-ment to reducing capital expenditures, which we believe should further bolster the resilience of its cash flows against future demand slowdowns.

Signs that the global economy was beginning to open up has fomented a rebound in the stock of Hong Kong-headquartered holding company Jardine Matheson Holdings ( LSE:JAR, Financial), which controls a diversified collection of business franchises predominantly across Greater China and Southeast Asia. Another positive development for the stock during the quarter was the company's announce-ment that it would acquire the shares it didn't already own in sister company Jardin Strategic Holdings. Upon the deal's completion, expected by the end of April, Jardine Matheson will be the sole holding company for its subsidiaries, a simpler structure that should result in greater operational efficiency and balance sheet flexibility.

Shares of diversified Chilean beverage company Compaa Cerveceras Unidas ( CCU, Financial) continued to bounce back from the dislocations of Covid-19 during the first quarter. Though the company derives most of its revenue and earnings from its home market, it has production facilities and distribution centers across a number of South American markets.

Citgo reported record-low earnings for 2020 due to the demand impact of Covid-19 and weather-related disruptions to its largest refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana. That said, Citgo was able to improve its liquidity position and appears poised to potentially benefit from a recovery of demand. Further, given this bond issue's strong asset coverage, it historically has been relatively insulated against short-term changes in cash flow.

The outstanding paper of Osum Production Corp., a producer in the Canadian oil sands, was taken out during the quarter as the company was acquired by Canadian energy investment firm Waterous Energy Fund.

In a period during which longer-dated paper generally lagged, the 5.875% bonds of United Airlines ( UAL, Financial)which is well-collateral-ized by various pools of planes and partstraded higher despite their 2029 maturity date. United has done a good job managing its capital reserves through the massive impact of the pandemic on the airline industry.

The leading equity detractors in the quarter were gold bullion, Unilever NV, and Nestle S.A. . Fixed income detractors included Iron Mountain Incorporated 5.25%, due 7/15/2030, Government of Mexico 8.0%, due 12/7/2023, and Acco Brands Corporation 4.25%, due 3/15/2029.

As noted, the price of gold has been in a generally declining trend since its August 2020 peak as rising real interest rates have increased the opportunity cost of holding gold and served as a headwind to its price. Of course, our strategic allocation to gold is intended to serve as a potential hedge against adverse market and macroeconomic developments rather than a form of specula-tion on movements in the gold price.

As global consumer staples businesses, Unilever ( UL, Financial) and Nestl ( XSWX:NESN, Financial) encountered a number of common headwinds during first quarter 2021. After a 2020 fueled in part by lockdown-driven demand, consumer staples stocks generally continued to cool during the first quarter as investors shifted attention to the more economically sensitive areas of the market likely to benefit from re-openings and improved discretionary spending. Rising interest rates during the quarter, meanwhile, tended to adversely affect stocks viewed as "bond proxies," or those with a history of stable returns and higher-than-average dividend yields. Finally, US dollar strength during the first quarter provided a currency chal-lenge for companies with global revenue exposures.

The long-dated paper of Iron Mountain ( IRM, Financial) fell as duration was unwelcome in the rising-rate environment of the first quarter. A leader in the North America storage and information manage-ment market, Iron Mountain has a large base of recurring storage rental revenues, and we view it as a fairly stable business despite the disruptions suffered from Covid-19.

At 8.0%, the Mexican sovereign bonds mentioned above offer what we view as an attractive yield on short- dated investment grade paper. Currency effects hurt the price of this issue during the quarter, however, as the dollar strengthened versus the Mexican peso.

ACCO Brands ( ACCO, Financial), an Illinois-based manufacturer of office products, issued 4.25% senior notes to retire 5.25% debt coming due in 2024 and pay off some of its revolving credit facility. Though demand for ACCO's office products has been challenged in the Covid-related work-from-home environment, the company's focus on expense management has helped preserve its earnings and free cash flow.

We appreciate your confidence and thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management





Source: FactSet; data as of April 9, 2021.



Source: FactSet; data as of April 9, 2021.



Source: FactSet; data as of April 9, 2021.



Source: FactSet; data as of April 9, 2021.



Source: Congressional Budget Office; data as of April 9, 2021.







Source: Bloomberg; data as of April 9, 2021.











Source: J.P. Morgan; data as of April 9, 2021.











Source: Bloomberg; data as of April 9, 2021











Source: Bloomberg; data as of April 9, 2021.









The performance data quoted herein represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Market volatility can dramatically impact the Fund's short-term performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than figures shown. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance data through the most recent month- end are available at www.feim.com or by calling 800.334.2143. The average annual returns for Class A Shares "with sales charge" of First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund give effect to the deduction of the maximum sales charge of 5.00%.