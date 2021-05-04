The Vitamin Shoppe to Give Away Free Healthy Snacks, Protein Bars, and Beverages to Anyone with a Covid-19 Vaccination Through May

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Vitamin Shoppe to Give Away Free Healthy Snacks, Protein Bars, and Beverages to Anyone with a Covid-19 Vaccination Through May

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

The healthy and nutritious giveaways are part of a White House partnership with retailers to incentivize Americans to get vaccinated; The Vitamin Shoppe employees also receiving paid time off for vaccinations

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 4, 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced that it is offering a free healthy snack or beverage to anyone with a documented Covid-19 vaccine shot, in partnership with the White House on its large-scale effort to incentivize vaccinations among Americans.

The Vitamin Shoppe is offering one free healthy snack, protein bar, or energy drink to any customer with a Covid-19 Vaccination Record, available in any location of The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements through May 31, 2021.

From May 4 to 31, The Vitamin Shoppe will give away one free, full-size healthy snack or drink product to any customer who shows their official Covid-19 Vaccination Record in any of our stores. Eligible products include any brand and any flavor from The Vitamin Shoppe's premium assortment of on-the-go protein bars, energy drinks, healthy snacks, or cookies, including customer favorites from Quest, ZOA, Alani Nu, CELSIUS, Outright, ONE, fitfactor, BodyTech Elite, plnt, and many other popular brands.

This offer is valid at more than 715 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. Participants are asked to show their original Covid-19 Vaccination Record documenting at least one administered Covid-19 vaccine shot. No purchase is necessary to receive the free item.

To spread the word about this initiative, recipients of a free item are encouraged to post to social media about their experience with the hashtag #SnaxForVax and tagging @vitaminshoppe.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "As a team of Health Enthusiasts committed to supporting our customers on their journeys of lifelong wellness, we want to help end this pandemic. We believe the Covid-19 vaccine can help make our workplaces and communities healthier and safer for all of us. We want to encourage and reward our customers who get vaccinated with a healthy boost to their day, by giving them a choice of their favorite nutrition-packed protein bar, snack or drink compliments of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. It's our way of playing a supporting role during this crucial phase of defeating Covid-19."

For its own employees, The Vitamin Shoppe is offering up to 4 hours of pay for hourly Health Enthusiasts who take the time to get vaccinated. The company also hosted on-site vaccinations at its Ashland, Virginia distribution center, is offering flexible scheduling to salaried Health Enthusiasts to make time for a vaccination appointment, and distributed information about the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to all of its employees.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe
The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, BodyTech Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System, fitfactor KETO, plnt, ProBioCare, and True Athlete. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

###

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vitamin-shoppe-to-give-away-free-healthy-snacks-protein-bars-and-beverages-to-anyone-with-a-covid-19-vaccination-through-may-301283672.html

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)