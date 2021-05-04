Logo
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results and Company update after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A conference call and live internet webcast will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

To participate in the call, please dial 877-303-1298 (for U.S. callers) or 253-237-1032 (for international callers). A rebroadcast of the teleconference will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (for U.S. callers) or 404-537-3406 (for international callers). The Conference ID for the rebroadcast is 7973325. The live webcast and rebroadcast can be accessed via Cumberland's website at http://investor.shareholder.com/cpix/events.cfm.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care and gastroenterology market segments. These medical specialties are categorized by moderately concentrated prescriber bases that the Company believes can be penetrated effectively by targeted sales forces. The Company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

  • Acetadote (acetylcysteine) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;
  • Caldolor (ibuprofen) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;
  • Kristalose (lactulose) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation;
  • Omeclamox-Pak, (omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;
  • Vaprisol (conivaptan) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;
  • Vibativ (telavancin) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
  • RediTrex (methotrexate) Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the Company's website www.cumberlandpharma.com.

The Company has Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidates in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc"), and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease ("AERD").

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301283614.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

