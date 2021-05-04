SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BSCA, MLND, COHR, and MSGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southern California Bancorp ("BCAL"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BSCA shareholders will receive 1.00 shares of BCAL common stock for each BSCA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.74 based upon BCAL's May 3, 2021 closing price of $13.74. If you own BSCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bsca/

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held clinical-stage oncology company Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If you own MLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mlnd/

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by II-VI Incorporated ("II-VI"). Under the terms of the agreement, COHR shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $281.00 based upon II-VI's May 3, 2021 closing price of $67.03. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.30 based upon MSGE's May 3, 2021 closing price of $88.93. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/

