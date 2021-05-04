LAKE MARY, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Needham & Co. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 , presenting at 11:00 a.m. ET

, presenting at Craig-Hallum 18 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Robert W. Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 , presenting at 12:50 p.m. ET

, presenting at Stifel Virtual Cross-Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 , presenting at 2:00 p.m. ET

, presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the FARO investor relations website at https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations. For conferences that offer replays, presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301283699.html

SOURCE FARO