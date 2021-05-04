Lightspeed partners with U.S. Small Business Administration to expedite hospitality industry relief

Global commerce leader to provide application assistance to US restaurants as they ramp up for post-vaccine re-openings

MONTREAL, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help hospitality merchants access new funds made available through the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). This partnership with the SBA will provide Lightspeed hospitality merchants in the United States, independent restaurants hit hard by the global pandemic, an accelerated application process for RRF grant applications.

"Lightspeed is proud to be a partner to the SBA and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help independent restaurants access critical funding as we prepare for brighter, better days for our industry," said Sheryl Hoskins, Lightspeed's global General Manager of Hospitality. "I've worked closely with local governments and chambers of commerce in the United States since COVID-19 hit our customers and we are thrilled to see an increase in support for the independent hospitality businesses that are the backbone of our communities and economy."

Through May 25, the SBA will prioritize processing and awarding funds to businesses that are majority owned and controlled by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged groups. Applications from businesses that do not qualify can still be submitted and will be reviewed after May 25. The SBA may provide funding up to $5 million per location for selected applicants, with a minimum award of $1,000.

By being an SBA partner, Lightspeed customers can easily access sales documentation needed to apply for SBA loans. Lightspeed has continued to roll out new technology since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to pivot to the demands of the new era of hospitality, streamlining online and contactless ordering and integrated payments for independent restaurants.

For restaurants who have not applied yet, visit the SBA site to view eligibility information , FAQs , and register your application. The National Restaurant Association has also produced a step-by-step guide to filling out the application.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Forward-Looking Statements

A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

