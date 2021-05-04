Uranium Participation Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Uranium Participation (OTCPK:URPTF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.3716 per share and the market cap of $588.1 million, Uranium Participation stock gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. GF Value for Uranium Participation is shown in the chart below.

Because Uranium Participation is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 76.5% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Uranium Participation has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Uranium Participation's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Uranium Participation over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Uranium Participation has been profitable 3 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.2 million and earnings of $0.14 a share. Its operating margin of -304.33% in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Uranium Participation's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Uranium Participation over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Uranium Participation is 76.5%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Uranium Participation's return on invested capital is -0.74, and its cost of capital is 5.15. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Uranium Participation is shown below:

In short, the stock of Uranium Participation (OTCPK:URPTF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. To learn more about Uranium Participation stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.