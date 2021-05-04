Yacktman Asset Management Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Fox Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yacktman Asset Management Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Fox Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yacktman Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Fox Corp, Infosys, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Asset Management . As of 2021Q1, Yacktman Asset Management owns 66 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Yacktman Asset Management 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Asset Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,107,285 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 234,968 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 3,316,568 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  4. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 5,924,134 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,216,634 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)


Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 6,698,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)


Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $368.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 432,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)


Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 375,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)


Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 679,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)


Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,114,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Cato Corp (CATO)


Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in The Cato Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 91,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 322.53%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 824,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trecora Resources (TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 948,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%.

Yacktman Asset Management still held 9,295,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: News Corp (NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in News Corp by 23.97%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%.

Yacktman Asset Management still held 16,297,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 39.74%. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%.

Yacktman Asset Management still held 2,771,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 98.96%. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%.

Yacktman Asset Management still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Asset Management. Also check out:


1. Yacktman Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks

2. Yacktman Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Yacktman Asset Management's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Yacktman Asset Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider