Yacktman Asset Management Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Fox Corp

Investment company Yacktman Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Fox Corp, Infosys, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q1, Yacktman Asset Management owns 66 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,107,285 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 234,968 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 3,316,568 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 5,924,134 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,216,634 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 6,698,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $368.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 432,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 375,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 679,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,114,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in The Cato Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 91,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 322.53%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 824,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 948,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 9,295,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in News Corp by 23.97%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 16,297,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 39.74%. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 2,771,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 98.96%. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.