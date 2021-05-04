Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: VIS, EEMA, VDE, IDV, FNV, IYE, WPM, PRU, VOE, NEM, MRO, STZ, XLI, LYFT, CVX, MMM, GOLD, SPYD, PYPL, AVGO, MS, KGC, AGI,
- Added Positions: GDX, AMLP, VWO, VCIT, XLF, VCLT, SH, AAPL, VZ, DIS, GDXJ, AMZN, VTV, KO, DUK, KMI, PG, NMZ, MELI, ABBV, GOOGL, QCOM, EEM, VEU, CSCO, DOW, VTI, TFC, BMY, C, NVS, JPM, GOOG, THM,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, SPY, VAW, QQQ, VYM, XLV, IWF, WRK, EFA, JNJ, IAU, ILMN, SBUX, VV, CVS, VUG, T, EWJ, DD, IWB, GBDC, VB, AYI, RDS.B, FB, PM, IJH, SO, INTC, NEE, BRK.B, VO, MO, UPS, PEP, BAC, NLY, AMT,
- Sold Out: VHT, IVV, SPLG, SLV, GLD, XLE, GIS, NTR, CPB, DOCU, CB, FEYE, IJR, MA, MRK, RPAY, MOS, PCY, HYI,
For the details of Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkeley+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,062 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 165,406 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 387,327 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.69%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 104,243 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 50,374 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1%
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $198.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 44,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 90,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 106,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 225,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 387,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 76.69%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 79,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 97.85%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Reduced: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.68%. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $367.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.64%. Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC still held 1,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 36.73%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC still held 8,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying