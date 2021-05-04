Logo
Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Great Diamond Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Diamond Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Great Diamond Partners, LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Great Diamond Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+diamond+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Great Diamond Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 107,205 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 107,839 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.28%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 33,707 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.26%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,633 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 57,121 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 57,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $298.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 15,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 104,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 144,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 35,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 48,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 278.36%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $115.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 60.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $237.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Great Diamond Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Great Diamond Partners, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider