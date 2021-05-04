Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

New Purchases: IWD, VOO, IUSB, MTUM, SCHM, DG, PH, XAR, SFTBY, 9MW, RHHBY, BKNG, ACN, NTDOY, MSI, SPGI, MAS, JLL, IBM, HAS, LHX, GPN, NEE, CRL,

IWD, VOO, IUSB, MTUM, SCHM, DG, PH, XAR, SFTBY, 9MW, RHHBY, BKNG, ACN, NTDOY, MSI, SPGI, MAS, JLL, IBM, HAS, LHX, GPN, NEE, CRL, Added Positions: VO, IJJ, MSFT, AJG, RSP, LRCX, MCHP, SLB, CRM, PROS, GOOG, IJR, WFC, ATVI, FMAY, CVX, CB, AMZN, C, BX, AAPL, SPLK, WMT, GOOGL, CVS, BLK, AIG, V, JWS, VXF, DIS, VZ, UNH, LOW, AMT, AMGN, BDX, VIAC, CSCO, JPM, LH, UNP, NVAX, PNC, PEP, PFE, PG, SBUX, TMO, NKE, DEO, IXUS, UNM,

VO, IJJ, MSFT, AJG, RSP, LRCX, MCHP, SLB, CRM, PROS, GOOG, IJR, WFC, ATVI, FMAY, CVX, CB, AMZN, C, BX, AAPL, SPLK, WMT, GOOGL, CVS, BLK, AIG, V, JWS, VXF, DIS, VZ, UNH, LOW, AMT, AMGN, BDX, VIAC, CSCO, JPM, LH, UNP, NVAX, PNC, PEP, PFE, PG, SBUX, TMO, NKE, DEO, IXUS, UNM, Reduced Positions: GOVT, AGG, SCHX, DFEB, IEFA, EFA, SCHF, TROW, BRK.B, XOM, POR, PYPL, RKT, MRK, IWV, WM, MDLZ, GE, GLW, BAC,

GOVT, AGG, SCHX, DFEB, IEFA, EFA, SCHF, TROW, BRK.B, XOM, POR, PYPL, RKT, MRK, IWV, WM, MDLZ, GE, GLW, BAC, Sold Out: XLNX, MRVL, ATNX, TSLA, KMT, ISRG, ZTS, SWKS, X, UFPI, VLO, WAB, PDT, IPGP, AGNC, WSR, STBA, BABA, ATRA, ZTO, SMAR, ELAN, ETRN, CARR, OTIS, IJK, SCHZ, SPDW, SPLV, XLF, GEF, AMD, MO, AMRN, NLY, AZN, TFC, SCHW, KO, CNSL, D, EPD, EQT, F, WPM, ILMN, INTC, LEN, MET, VTRS, NVO, OLN, REGN, RCL, RDS.A, DDD, SIGI,

Investment company Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 198,245 shares, 45.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 573,404 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 162,309 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 95,428 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 192,292 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 95,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 470.01%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 526.19%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $606.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.