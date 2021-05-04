Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grant+street+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 198,245 shares, 45.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  2. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 573,404 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 162,309 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 95,428 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 192,292 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 95,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 470.01%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 526.19%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $606.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Athenex Inc (ATNX)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Kennametal Inc (KMT)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider