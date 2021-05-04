Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys FLIR Systems Inc, RealPage Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Apple Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Picton Mahoney Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys FLIR Systems Inc, RealPage Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Apple Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Picton Mahoney Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 194 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,804 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.93% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 270,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00% RealPage Inc (RP) - 445,000 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.44% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 407,525 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 362,845 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.85%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 577,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 139,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,051,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 73,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $168.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 319,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 394.44%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 262.85%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 362,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp by 497.17%. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,418,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 84.66%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 14,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 407,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.