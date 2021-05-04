Logo
Inverness Counsel Inc Buys Intel Corp, CME Group Inc, American Express Co, Sells Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Progressive Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inverness Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, CME Group Inc, American Express Co, Starbucks Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Progressive Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inverness Counsel Inc . As of 2021Q1, Inverness Counsel Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVERNESS COUNSEL INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inverness+counsel+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVERNESS COUNSEL INC
  1. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 528,692 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
  2. Dover Corp (DOV) - 1,377,035 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  3. Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 682,802 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 453,755 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,377 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 201,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $218.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 140,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 137,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 9792.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 471,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 9860.86%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 145,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 143.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 287,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 95.31%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 57,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $350.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 85,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 97,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.



