Inverness Counsel Inc Buys Intel Corp, CME Group Inc, American Express Co, Sells Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Progressive Corp

Investment company Inverness Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, CME Group Inc, American Express Co, Starbucks Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Progressive Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inverness Counsel Inc . As of 2021Q1, Inverness Counsel Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 528,692 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46% Dover Corp (DOV) - 1,377,035 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 682,802 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 453,755 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,377 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 201,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $218.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 140,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 137,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 9792.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 471,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 9860.86%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 145,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 143.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 287,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 95.31%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 57,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $350.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 85,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $574.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 97,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.