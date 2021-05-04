Robecosam Ag Buys Albemarle Corp, Qorvo Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells II-VI Inc, NIO Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

New Purchases: WKHS, BLD, LKQ, REZI, AQUA, DM, ZBH, TSM, EHTH,

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Robecosam Ag Current Portfolio ) buys Albemarle Corp, Qorvo Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells II-VI Inc, NIO Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Xilinx Inc, Plug Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robecosam Ag. As of 2021Q1, Robecosam Ag owns 151 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 9,212,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 1,555,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.01% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 1,560,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 251.35% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 3,110,000 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.75% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 1,595,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 963.33%

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,970,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $231.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 798,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 753,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 963.33%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $162.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 1,595,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 251.35%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $182.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 109.01%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 113.75%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 9,212,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.