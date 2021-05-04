Logo
Robecosam Ag Buys Albemarle Corp, Qorvo Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells II-VI Inc, NIO Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zurich, V8, based Investment company Robecosam Ag (Current Portfolio) buys Albemarle Corp, Qorvo Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells II-VI Inc, NIO Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Xilinx Inc, Plug Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robecosam Ag. As of 2021Q1, Robecosam Ag owns 151 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBECOSAM AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robecosam+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBECOSAM AG
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 9,212,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33%
  2. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 1,555,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.01%
  3. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 1,560,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 251.35%
  4. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 3,110,000 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.75%
  5. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 1,595,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 963.33%
New Purchase: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,970,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $231.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 798,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 753,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 963.33%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $162.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 1,595,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 251.35%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $182.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 109.01%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 113.75%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 9,212,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.



