Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

MILLERSBURG, Pa., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (Mid Penn or the Company) ( MPB), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, announced today that it has completed its underwritten public offering of 2,990,000 shares of common stock at a price of $25.00 per share, before underwriting discounts, including 390,000 additional shares of common stock upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering were $74.75 million. The net proceeds of the offering after deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses are expected to be approximately $70.2 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to increase its capital structure, to fund future organic growth and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds for future acquisitions, although the Company has no present commitments or agreements to do so.



Piper Sandler & Co. and Stephens Inc. served as joint book-running managers for the offering. Mid Penn was represented by Pillar Aught LLC. The underwriters were represented by Holland & Knight LLP.



The offering was made by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by phone at 1-866-805-4128 or Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, or by phone at 1-800-643-9691.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, which is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related base prospectus, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ( MPB) is the holding company for Mid Penn Bank, a Pennsylvania bank and trust company headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, that has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and has total assets of approximately $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves.

