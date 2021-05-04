PerkinElmer to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day





PerkinElmer%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Investor+and+Analyst+Day on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.









The virtual format will feature presentations by members of PerkinElmers senior management team including an update on business conditions and the meeting will conclude with a Q&A session.









A live webcast will be available to registered attendees on the Investors section of the Companys website at www.perkinelmer.com. We encourage interested parties to preregister prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on the PerkinElmer website following the presentation.









