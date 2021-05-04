Parkland Corporation Announces the Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation, ("Parkland", "We", the "Company", or "Our") (TSX:PKI) held its annual General meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021 (the "Meeting").



The Company is pleased to announce that all nine of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 2, 2021 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of the Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Parklands auditor at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

The results of these votes, as well as the results for the other items of business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Resolution 1

Election of directors of Parkland for the ensuing year.

Nominee Votes For %For Votes Withheld %Withheld John F. Bechtold 79,789,479 91.67% 7,254,202 8.33% Lisa Colnett 83,878,189 96.36% 3,165,492 3.64% Robert Espey 86,099,921 98.92% 943,760 1.08% Timothy Hogarth 86,682,577 99.59% 361,104 0.41% Jim Pantelidis 82,676,070 94.98% 4,367,611 5.02% Domenic Pilla 83,550,992 95.99% 3,492,689 4.01% Steven Richardson 83,715,080 96.18% 3,328,601 3.82% David A. Spencer 84,397,735 96.96% 2,645,946 3.04% Deborah Stein 83,692,650 96.15% 3,351,031 3.85%

Resolution 2

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Votes For 87,006,198 99.58% Votes Withheld 369,171 0.42%

Resolution 3

The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parklands approach to executive compensation as more particularly set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For 83,129,244 95.50% Votes Against 3,914,437 4.50%

Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Brad Monaco

Director, Capital Markets

587-997-1447

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Simon Scott

Director, Corporate Communications

403-956-9272

[email protected]