Avista Corp. joins lawsuit against State of Montana

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avista Corp. joins lawsuit against State of Montana

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pacific Northwest Colstrip Owners take legal action over newly signed senate bill

SPOKANE, Wash., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corporation took legal action against the State of Montana today, filing a lawsuit with the Pacific Northwest Colstrip ownersPuget Sound Energy, PacifiCorp and Portland General Electricafter Montana Governor Gianforte signed Senate Bills 265 and 266 into law.

As we shared in a letter to Governor Gianforte last month, we believe Senate Bills 265 and 266 disrupt a contract between and among the Colstrip owners that has existed for nearly 40 years, said Avistas Senior Vice President of Energy Resources Jason Thackston. We urged Governor Gianforte to veto the bills because we believe they are both unlawful and unconstitutional, and we have pursued legal action today with other Colstrip owners to protect the rights of our customers and shareholders under the existing contract.

Avista has worked for years to find a solution that addresses the needs of Montana, the Colstrip community, our customers and other stakeholders affected by the plants future, and we will continue to seek those solutions. Demonstrating our commitment to the welfare of the Colstrip community, Avista has contributed $3 million to the Montana Foundation to distribute through a donor-advised fund for aiding the communitys transition.

We are disappointed that the State of Montana has chosen to pass these bills and that we have been forced to take legal action as a result, said Thackston. Nonetheless, we remain committed to engaging with the State of Montana on issues relating to Colstrip and to searching for potential solutions that balance the interests of all involved stakeholders.

The lawsuit filed today is directed specifically at Senate Bill 265 which purports to amend Section 27-5-323 of the Montana Code to invalidate the Colstrip Ownership and Operating Agreements provision governing the arbitration of disputes arising under the contract. That provision has been in place for the nearly 40 years that the agreement has been in effect and has been used effectively by the co-owners to resolve disputes on multiple occasions in the past.

About Avista
Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avistas news release distribution, send reply message to [email protected]

Contact:
Media:Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174
Casey Fielder, [email protected]
ti?nf=ODIyOTYwOCM0MTY1MzY5IzIwMTAzNDc=
38c2810d-0dcb-4db6-acfa-84a742ca450f
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)