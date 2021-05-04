EZCORP Promotes Timothy Jugmans to Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EZCORP Promotes Timothy Jugmans to Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America, announced today that Timothy Jugmans has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Jugmans was named Interim CFO in September 2020, filling the role vacated by Jason A. Kulas, who was named Chief Executive Officer in July 2020.

We are thrilled to transition Tim from Interim CFO to CFO. His extensive experience, skills, insights and strategic thinking will continue to serve EZCORP well as we implement our strategy. Strong financial management, cost control and efficiency are continuing priorities for EZCORP in both good times and challenging ones. Tim is well suited to lead those efforts, which will ultimately reward our shareholders and the diverse group of Team Members who serve our customers, Mr. Kulas said.

Prior to his appointment as Interim CFO, Mr. Jugmans was the Companys Vice President, Treasury and M&A since December 2016, having served as a consultant to EZCORP performing similar duties since March 2015. Prior to joining EZCORP, he was a principal of Selene Partners Inc., a financial consulting firm providing strategic advice and other business services to a variety of clients. Between 2011 and 2014, he held executive-level finance positions at Morgan Schiff & Co, Inc., a boutique investment banking services company, and ShippingEasy, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Jugmans was a Corporate Advisor at Lexicon Partners Pty Limited, an independent corporate advisory and consulting firm based in Sydney, Australia and served in various analyst and senior analyst positions at boutique investment banks for seven years prior.

Mr. Jugmans is responsible for leading and managing the global Finance and Accounting function and is a member of the Executive Committee.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006331/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)