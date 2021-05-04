Magellan Aerospace Announces Report on Voting Results for Directors

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that today at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the Meeting) the proposed nominees for directors of the Corporation received the following votes:
Name of Proposed Nominee
Votes For
Percentage of Votes For
Votes Withheld
Percentage of Votes Withheld
N. Murray Edwards
48,547,553
99.34%
321,973
0.66%
Phillip C. Underwood
48,519,584
99.28%
349,942
0.72%
Beth M. Budd Bandler
48,622,615
99.49%
246,911
0.51%
Bruce W. Gowan
48,212,700
98.66%
656,826
1.34%
Larry G. Moeller
48,511,914
99.27%
357,612
0.73%
Steven Somerville
48,503,098
99.25%
366,428
0.75%
James P. Veitch
48,701,189
99.66%
168,337
0.34%
As a result, all of the above named nominees have been elected to hold office for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and by-laws of the Corporation.
About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.
