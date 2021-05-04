Logo
Registration is Open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

EnerCom's 26th The Oil & Gas Conference brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 4, 2021

DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for The Oil & Gas Conference which will take place Aug. 15-18, 2021, at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel.

The event is EnerCom's 26th annual Denver investment conference. At this year's conference, C-level leadership of top energy companies will present their plans for drilling and completing wells, discuss well results and capital efficiency, and estimate capital expenditures and production for the balance of 2021 and into 2022.

"We are excited to bring the energy and investment communities together again in Denver this August," said Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom. "This year's event will mark our 26th anniversary and will play host to management teams and capital partners from around the globe, all engaged in the important discussion surrounding the future of the energy sector."

For the buyside investment community, the EnerCom conference provides top level access to oil and gas company C-suite executives. The four-day conference allows institutional investors to set one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Meetings are limited to buyside principals, portfolio managers, CIOs and securities analysts. Individual company meeting requests must be made in advance as part of the online conference registration process.

The complete daily schedule of presenters will be posted on the website prior to the event (presenters, days, times are subject to change). The conference investor presentations begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m.

Online Registration is Open for EnerCom's 26TH Annual The Oil & Gas Conference: Investors and oil and gas company professionals may register for the event through the conference website registration page.

The EnerCom conference forum fosters healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees at several sponsored events the week of the conference.

Conference Details: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2021. This event will be hosted in a hybrid format (in person and live webcast). We want to take the first steps of safely bringing the industry together in person while maintaining optionality for participants to join the discussion virtually depending on everyone's unique situation.

Conference Dates: August 15 - 18, 2021

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown Hotel. Click here to book you hotel room under the discounted conference rate.

Public and Private Company Presenters: The 2021 edition of EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference will feature public and private energy companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, family offices, energy research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. EnerCom regularly arranges and managed more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests around the Denver event.

EnerCom History: EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference in 1996. It is the oldest and largest energy investment conference in Denver.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-is-open-for-the-oil--gas-conference-august-15-18-2021-in-denver-colorado-301283841.html

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

Rating:
