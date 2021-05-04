Imperial reports voting results for election of directors

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2021, that each of the seven nominees proposed as directors of the company and listed in its management proxy circular dated March 17, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 674,344,229 shares (91.86 percent of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. The percentage of shares represented at the meeting that were voted to elect the individual directors are set out below:
Nominee:
For:
Withheld:
D.W. (David) Cornhill
649,845,433
24,498,796
B.W. (Bradley) Corson
656,343,284
18,000,945
M.R. (Matthew) Crocker
671,381,407
2,962,822
K.T. (Krystyna) Hoeg
664,148,118
10,196,111
M.C. (Miranda) Hubbs
669,057,757
5,286,472
J.M. (Jack) Mintz
643,739,018
30,605,211
D.S. (David) Sutherland
658,802,073
15,542,156
After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canadas energy resources. As Canadas largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.
Source: Imperial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006309/en/