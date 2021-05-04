Imperial reports voting results for election of directors

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2021, that each of the seven nominees proposed as directors of the company and listed in its management proxy circular dated March 17, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 674,344,229 shares (91.86 percent of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. The percentage of shares represented at the meeting that were voted to elect the individual directors are set out below:

Nominee: For: Withheld: D.W. (David) Cornhill 649,845,433 24,498,796 B.W. (Bradley) Corson 656,343,284 18,000,945 M.R. (Matthew) Crocker 671,381,407 2,962,822 K.T. (Krystyna) Hoeg 664,148,118 10,196,111 M.C. (Miranda) Hubbs 669,057,757 5,286,472 J.M. (Jack) Mintz 643,739,018 30,605,211 D.S. (David) Sutherland 658,802,073 15,542,156

