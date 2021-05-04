Logo
Perspecta awarded position on $700 million Multiple Award Blanket Purchase Agreement with DHS to provide national security investigations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANTILLY, Va., May 4, 2021

CHANTILLY, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a position on a five-year, Multiple Award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with an aggregate value of $700 million from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide national security investigations.

Perspecta Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Perspecta Inc.)

This award allows Perspecta to continue delivering high quality investigative support and services to DHS in alignment with its mission.

Perspecta is the nation's largest provider of background investigative services and offers a full suite of solutions to help government organizations identity, investigate and mitigate risk. Perspecta has been supporting DHS and other agencies within the intelligence and defense communities in a similar capacity for more than 18 years.

"With thousands of people deployed across the United States, Perspecta makes an enormous positive impact on national security every day," said Jennifer Swindell, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's trusted solutions business group. "Our team has an enduring commitment to provide top quality investigations across all case types and helps agencies like DHS verify the trustworthiness of their employees to ensure continuity in fulfilling their missions."

With experienced field management teams and unparalleled quality control, Perspecta delivers integrity in employee onboarding, insider threat, compliance and risk management.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-awarded-position-on-700-million-multiple-award-blanket-purchase-agreement-with-dhs-to-provide-national-security-investigations-301283838.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

